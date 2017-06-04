Allegri: 'Not end of Juve era'

By Football Italia staff

Massimiliano Allegri maintains “the important thing is playing in a Champions League Final” and defeat to Real Madrid doesn’t mark the end of an era.

The Bianconeri had been unbeaten in the tournament this season and were on track to complete the Treble, but collapsed in the second half and lost 4-1.

“We are first of all sad to hear what happened with our fans in Turin and want to send our love to all those affected by it,” said the Coach at the start of his Press conference.

There was a stampede in a Juventus fanzone in Piazza San Carlo during the Final, with 600 injured, at least five seriously and a four-year-old child in critical condition.

This was Juve’s second Champions League Final defeat in three years and they still haven’t won the trophy since 1996.

“I compliment the lads for what they’ve done up until now. The important thing is playing in a Champions League Final, then we can only hope it’ll be third time lucky.

“Real stepped up the pace and then football is an unpredictable game. Miralem Pjanic’s shot was saved in the first half, not dissimilar to the one that went in for Madrid.

“In the days before the Final, people started acting as if Juve were the big favourites and Real were almost there as a fluke, but that was never the case.

“There were some situations we did not evaluate properly during the game. After going 2-1 down, we should’ve stayed in the match, because there was always going to be the opportunity for more scoring opportunities.”

Allegri was asked why some of his most representative players, such as Dani Alves, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala, did not do more.

“It wasn’t an easy task. It was the first Champions League Final for Paulo and Sergio Ramos did a great job marking him. Our first half was excellent, but this is football. You must know how to speed up and slow down at the right times.

“I didn’t say anything to Cuadrado, even if it’s important that games are always ended with all 11 men on the field.”

The Coach was irritated when asked if this defeat marked the end of an era for the Old Lady.

“We have absolutely not closed any era. Gigi Buffon will still be the Juventus goalkeeper and Andrea Barzagli one of our players. The club knows how and where it needs to intervene in order to improve.

“After a small rest, we will have fresh motivation. Life gives you the opportunity to get back on your feet and try again.”

Juventus had conceded only three goals in the entire tournament, with just one in the six knockout matches, but let in four in one go.

“That’s football. Real Madrid didn’t surprise me, they surprised all those who assumed Juventus would win. Real stepped up the pressure and to play against sides like this you cannot defend too deep.

“Miralem Pjanic had to come off, as he had a knee problem. Every Final has its own story. Real Madrid have remarkable quality, but next year Juve can have another great Champions League tournament.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more