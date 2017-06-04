NEWS
Sunday June 4 2017
Dani Alves: 'Madrid played better'
By Football Italia staff

Dani Alves admits “Real Madrid simply played better” in the 4-1 Champions League victory over Juventus. “We didn’t defend as well as usual.”

It was 1-1 at the break and the Bianconeri seemed to have the upper hand, including a sensational Mario Mandzukic bicycle kick, but fell apart in the second half.

“We had managed to score the equaliser, but in the second half Real Madrid simply played better,” the Brazilian told Mediaset Premium.

“I think it was the approach we expected from them. The difference was we didn’t defend as well as we usually do.

“If we don’t keep the concentration and intensity levels at the top all the way through, Real Madrid can hurt you straight away with the talent at their disposal.”

