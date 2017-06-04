Post new comment

BLOG ITALIA
Sunday June 4 2017
Juve so close, yet so far

Once again, Juventus came up short in a Champions League Final, as Adam Digby recognises the gap separating them from Real Madrid.

Real Madrid deserve every accolade after a consummate performance in the Champions League Final. In the second half, Zinedine Zidane's men were spectacular, playing with the assured, confident swagger of a team who knows what it takes to win European football's biggest prize.

The Spanish giants - and Cristiano Ronaldo in particular - thrive in these moments, but Juventus once again came up short when the spotlight shone brightest. For the opening 45 minutes it seemed as if this time would be different, the Bianconeri going toe-to-toe with their opponents and arguably getting the better of them. 

But after the break it was that old familiar tale for Juve, so near and yet so far from glory. The defeat was the club's fifth consecutive loss in the Final of this competition, and sadly it had more in common with their 1997 and 2015 showings. Just like in those years when Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona took home the trophy, the Old Lady found herself out-played and out-gunned, with too many players failing to deliver.

Appearing in UEFA's showpiece event for the first time, Alex Sandro, Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanic will perhaps learn valuable lessons from the experience, but some of their older team-mates should have done more to help them. Sami Khedira and Gonzalo Higuain were invisible in the second half, while Giorgio Chiellini was guilty of inexplicably leaving Ronaldo unmarked on both his goals.

Perhaps only Mario Mandzukic - whose spectacular goal offered the Bianconeri genuine hope - can reflect on a good performance, but given his thirst for victory it is unlikely that he will take any solace from his individual effort.

No, this was a collective failure, and now is not the time for mealy-mouthed discussions about how it will help the team to grow in the future. Instead it is a moment for Juventus and her fans to recognise the gap that still exists between themselves and the continent's truly elite sides. 

It is a gulf that even the €120m outlay on Higuain and Pjanic could not bridge, and the club will head into the summer knowing it must provide Max Allegri with even more quality if they are to enjoy success on this grandest of stages. 

"We know that we must do more to lift this trophy," President Andrea Agnelli said shortly after the final whistle and he is absolutely right. It did not feel like it on Saturday night in Cardiff, but Juventus are close and they must now dust themselves down and prepare to once again take on the ultimate challenge.

It will take increased effort from every player, increased investment from the club, and even increased belief from the fans who support them every week. They have made history in domestic competitions and deserve to be lauded for those accomplishments, but if this is to be considered a team for the ages, nothing but victory in the Champions League will suffice. 

Have your say...
House Party
They had Bale n Morata to bring on. Who did Juve have to change things at that point? Ironically It was someone like Morata who Juve needed, a big game player, quick n with the ability to beat defenders, to help Higuian out!
This Juve side has changed a LOT these past few years tho so they've overachieved if anything reaching 2 out of 3 finals but It'll take something special to erase the weight of history n all those lost finals. That did maybe have a subconscious effect. IMO, Juve need another
on the 4th June, 2017 at 8:58am
House Party
Good article!
What happened to Juve in the 2nd half?! It did remind me of 2015 a bit, not so much 97 as Juve had the chances to win that one. They were unlucky n were hit by 2 Riedle efforts from set pieces n a brilliantly hit n timed Ricken shot after DP had just got them back into the game but Vieri really should've scored when it was 0-0. If I didn't know better I'd say Juve were tired n psychologically lost it AGAIN! If there is 1 weakness it may be that they haven't the squad depth of Real
on the 4th June, 2017 at 8:49am

