Milan start Dembele talks

By Football Italia staff

Milan are reported to be in negotiations with Celtic for their 20-year-old striker Moussa Dembele, but face competition from Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund.

Sky Sports News claim that the Rossoneri have identified the France Under-21 international as a valuable addition to their strike force.

While Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea are also interested, Milan made the first approach and therefore have the advantage.

Celtic only paid £0.5m to sign him from Fulham last summer, but he scored 32 goals with nine assists in 49 competitive games this season.

That includes a hat-trick in the Glasgow Derby against bitter rivals Rangers.

Dembele found the net four times in four caps for France at Under-21 level and started out in the Paris Saint-Germain youth academy.

Milan's new Chinese owners are on a spending spree, having already signed Mateo Musacchio from Villarreal and Atalanta's Franck Kessie.

