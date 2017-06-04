Nainggolan goads Juve fans again

By Football Italia staff

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has again taken to social media to mock Juventus fans after their 4-1 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

The Belgian has clashed with supporters many times and posted a video on Instagram following the result in Cardiff.

“What a wonderful evening,” said Nainggolan.

“I am in the training retreat with my national team, unfortunately others are already on vacation. There are those who are on retreat, those on vacation and those who had a day trip to Cardiff.

“I made this video to reply to some who had insulted me and talked beforehand – you don’t do that. You never talk before the event.

“I just wanted to see if the same people who said those things would reply to me now. I made this video for the Juventus fans, but maybe it’s too expensive to be connected this long. They already spent so much during the game.

“Three days ago you were bigging yourselves up, so what do you say now?”

