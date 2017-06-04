Buffon: 'One more shot at Europe'

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon insists he has “one more chance of winning the Champions League” after Juventus fell 4-1 to Real Madrid.

The 39-year-old goalkeeper has never lifted the biggest trophy in club football, even if he took Italy to the World Cup in 2006.

Last night in Cardiff, the Bianconeri lost their fifth consecutive Final, seven out of nine in total.

“I still have one more year on my contract, so that means I have one more chance of winning the Champions League,” Buffon told Sky Sport Italia.

“Admittedly, it’ll be tough to do better than this year, because we could’ve done something truly incredible this season.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t manage it.”

Juve won their sixth consecutive Serie A title and third Coppa Italia in a row, but have never managed the Treble.

Buffon has said before that he plans to retire after the 2018 World Cup, at which point he will be 40 years old.

