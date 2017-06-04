Reports: Biglia to Milan for €25m

By Football Italia staff

Lazio have struck a deal to sell Lucas Biglia to Milan for €21m plus €4m bonuses, claim two Rome-based newspapers.

The Argentina international’s current contract is due to expire in June 2018 and a renewal had seemed a formality until a couple of weeks ago.

Interest from the Rossoneri prompted him to reconsider and multiple sources suggest he refused to sign the new paperwork.

Today both Il Messaggero and Il Tempo claim that Lazio are prepared to sell their captain for €21m plus €4m in performance-related bonuses.

The 31-year-old has been at Lazio since the summer of 2013, when he was bought from Anderlecht for €8.4m.

Milan have been on a spending spree since the new Chinese owners fully took charge, already snapping up Mateo Musacchio from Villarreal and Atalanta’s Franck Kessie for a combined €46m.

