Berardi if Salah joins Liverpool

By Football Italia staff

Roma plan to replace Mohamed Salah with Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi if Liverpool offer at least €40m for the Egypt international.

According to Sportitalia, the Giallorossi are already making plans for the post-Salah era, as he seems determined to push through a transfer to Anfield.

He won’t be allowed to leave on the cheap, as the minimum sale price will be €40m, but Italian sources suggest Liverpool will move very close to that sum over the next few days.

That is effectively double the total €20m Roma spent to sign him from Chelsea in 2015, on loan with obligation to buy.

Roma need to sell quickly and make €30m by June 30 in order to balance the books or face Financial Fair Play penalties.

With Sassuolo Coach Eusebio Di Francesco waiting in the wings to take the job at the Stadio Olimpico, he could be reunited with Italy Under-21 international Berardi.

He plays in a similar role on the right side of a trident attack and is available for around €25m.

Another alternative on Monchi’s radar is River Plate talent Sebastian Driussi.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more