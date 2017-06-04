Inter drop Oriali for Baccin

By Football Italia staff

Inter appear to have given up on poaching Lele Oriali from the Italy staff, so will bring in Dario Baccin from Palermo to assist the director of sport.

A few weeks ago, Oriali had been on the verge of a return to San Siro, where he had already worked as a player and director.

This was seen as a ploy to tempt Antonio Conte into leaving Chelsea and reuniting with his former Azzurri team manager at Inter.

However, now that Luciano Spalletti is ready to sign on as their new Coach, Oriali’s presence is no longer required.

The Corriere dello Sport reports that Oriali will remain as team manager for the Nazionale and head the delegation going into the European Under-21 Championships.

Instead, Inter are expected to hire Baccin from Palermo to join Piero Ausilio’s backroom staff.

