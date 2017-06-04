Ventura: 'Italy need rotund result'

By Football Italia staff

Italy Coach Giampiero Ventura wants “a rotund result” against Liechtenstein in the World Cup qualifier. “Goal difference is crucial in this group.”

The Azzurri swept San Marino away with an 8-0 victory in this week’s international friendly in Empoli.

They face Uruguay in another test on Wednesday in Nice, then host Liechtenstein at the Dacia Arena in Udine on June 11.

“Even if one is a friendly and one a World Cup qualifier, they are both very important matches,” Ventura told Vivo Azzurro.

“Against Liechtenstein, we aren’t just forced to win, but also to do so with a rotund result, because goal difference is crucial in this group.”

Only the group winners go directly into the 2018 World Cup, as runners-up face a play-off.

Currently, Italy and Spain are locked together at the top of their group and go head-to-head in September.

“If we beat Uruguay, it’ll give us an opportunity to climb in the FIFA world ranking. We already gained three or four places and could enter the top 10, which would be an extraordinary result if we think back to where we were eight months ago.

“It’s also important because this is a test against a quality squad, so we can understand who we are and what we still need to do.

“Italy and Uruguay are two football schools that made history. We’ll also be up against forwards like Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, so it’s a test for our defenders.

“I expect to see the public come out in droves for this top level match.”

