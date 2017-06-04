Berenguer invites Napoli offer

By Football Italia staff

Osasuna “would rather sell Alex Berenguer to Napoli rather than” Athletic Bilbao, said his agent, “but so far there’s no offer, only interest.”

The 21-year-old left-sided winger scored two goals and provided seven assists in 31 competitive games for Osasuna this season.

“Athletic and Napoli have no intention of paying the release clause, but at this moment the only offer is from Athletic,” representative Felix Tainta told Mundo Deportivo.

“If another proposal were to come in, and we hear it may well be coming in, then we’d wait and see. The contract isn’t the issue, as the most important thing is that an offer does arrive.

“At the moment there is no offer, just interest. The club has to reach an agreement and at that stage we’d evaluate personal terms.

“If Napoli made an offer, then Osasuna would rather sell Berenguer to Napoli rather than Athletic. He has completed his path here and doesn’t want to miss out on any other opportunities.

“Osasuna are also prepared to cash in on the lad. It’s better for all concerned that a decision is reached by July 1.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more