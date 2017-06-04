Ventura: 'Final doesn't cancel season'

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura tried to reassure the Juventus players as they arrive for international duty. “90 minutes cannot cancel out an entire season.”

The Bianconeri flew back to Turin this afternoon and were greeted at the airport by fans cheering them on, despite last night’s 4-1 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid in Cardiff.

“I don’t think Italian football seems any less impressive after Cardiff,” insisted the Italy Coach in his Press conference.

“The fact they reached the Final unbeaten and conceding only three goals was extraordinary and 90 minutes cannot cancel out an entire season.

“It was a game that they lost and that has to be accepted. Last night I saw the comments of President Andrea Agnelli and I fully agree with him. It was an extraordinary year and they just missed the icing on the cake.

“In a way, losing the Final creates the kind of determination that helps them try to win the trophy again.”

The Juventus players, including captain Gigi Buffon, will arrive for international duty between tonight and tomorrow ahead of a friendly with Uruguay on Wednesday and the World Cup qualifier with Liechtenstein on June 11.

“I will see the Juve players tomorrow. I don’t know what I’ll say to them, but there’s no problem. One game does not change a career. I expect the Bianconeri to arrive in good shape physically and above all fired up, as that can be positive for us.

“The Uruguay match might only be a friendly, but it could help us climb the FIFA ranking and therefore get a better draw in tournaments.”

There were dramatic scenes in Turin during the Final, as a firework sparked a bomb scare and stampede in the fanzone at Piazza San Carlo, leading to 1,527 injuries, two of them critical.

“The Nazionale is close to the family of that poor child and all those injured in Piazza San Carlo. What happened last night is down to the moment in history. A firework can seem like a bomb, a bomb seems like a terrorist attack, and therefore catastrophe.

“The world is going through a difficult time, as we saw last night in London.”

