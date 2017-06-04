'Only Man Utd want Morata'

By Football Italia staff

Manchester United are “the only club that want Alvaro Morata,” confirmed the Real Madrid striker’s father after Milan and Chelsea rumours.

The centre-forward spent two years on loan at Juventus and has struggled for playing time at the Bernabeu this season.

Although the Rossoneri confirmed they were “interested” in Morata and Chelsea were also heavily linked, his father painted a different picture.

“I know for certain that Manchester United are the only club that want Morata, nobody else,” reporter Paco Gonzalez declared on Cadena Cope today.

Alfonso Morata admitted the news was accurate.

“How do you know that? I can only confess you are a great journalist, but I must stay silent and say nothing more.”

Milan are expected to make an offer next week, although alternatives to Morata include Andre Silva of Porto and Celtic forward Moussa Dembele.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more