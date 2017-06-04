Milinkovic-Savic out of U21 Euros

By Football Italia staff

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic confirmed he will not be taking part in the European Under-21 Championship with Serbia.

This follows Napoli’s decision not to release Piotr Zielinski and Arkadiusz Milik for Poland in the tournament from June 16-30.

“Friends and teammates, I cannot be with you physically, but I will certainly support you with all my heart,” wrote Milinkovic-Savic on Instagram.

“You can achieve the target we set at the start of qualifying. I have faith in you.”

Agent Mateja Kezman also explained the situation to Lalaziosiamonoi.

“Milinkovic had a long season and the club decided a longer vacation was in order to avoid risks.”

