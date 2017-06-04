Jardim: 'Inter made an offer'

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Jardim confirmed he “received an offer from Inter,” but preferred to stay with Monaco, while Luciano Spalletti will be appointed tomorrow.

The Nerazzurri needed a new Coach after going through Roberto Mancini, Frank de Boer, Stefano Pioli and caretaker manager Stefano Vecchi this season.

Former Roma boss Spalletti will sign the two-year contract with option for a third on Monday, earning approximately €4m per season.

However, he was not the first choice, as confirmed by Jardim.

“Clubs in China were prepared to cover me in gold and I also received an offer from Inter,” he told Telefoot.

“I think the project at Monaco is not yet finished. I will soon renew my contract, it will be made official soon.”

Jardim's Monaco won the Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League semi-final.

