Leonardo Jardim confirmed he “received an offer from Inter,” but preferred to stay with Monaco, while Luciano Spalletti will be appointed tomorrow.
The Nerazzurri needed a new Coach after going through Roberto Mancini, Frank de Boer, Stefano Pioli and caretaker manager Stefano Vecchi this season.
Former Roma boss Spalletti will sign the two-year contract with option for a third on Monday, earning approximately €4m per season.
However, he was not the first choice, as confirmed by Jardim.
“Clubs in China were prepared to cover me in gold and I also received an offer from Inter,” he told Telefoot.
“I think the project at Monaco is not yet finished. I will soon renew my contract, it will be made official soon.”
Jardim's Monaco won the Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League semi-final.
