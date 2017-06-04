NEWS
Sunday June 4 2017
Mancini wants Balo at Zenit
By Football Italia staff

Nice hitman Mario Balotelli could reunite with Roberto Mancini at Zenit St Petersburg after Edin Dzeko turned down the move.

Mancini has just been appointed as the new Coach in Russia on a two-year contract and has been linked with some of his previous players from time at Inter and Manchester City.

According to The Sun newspaper, one of the names on his transfer wish-list is Balotelli, who rediscovered his form in Ligue 1 with 17 goals in 28 competitive games for Nice.

Dzeko had been the first in line following his Capocannoniere campaign at Roma, but it’s reported the Bosnian rejected the move to St Petersburg.

Other clubs are also interested in Balotelli, who turns 27 in August and whose contract expires at the end of this month.

Olympique Marseille, Borussia Dortmund and Lazio were all mentioned as possible candidates for SuperMario.

