Martinez: 'Napoli transformed Mertens'

By Football Italia staff

Belgium Coach Roberto Mancini was blown away by the transformation of Dries Mertens at Napoli. “Watching them play is a feast for the eyes.”

Maurizio Sarri turned Mertens into an unusual centre-forward after Gonzalo Higuain’s move to Juventus and the ACL injury to Arkadiusz Milik.

It proved to be a masterstroke, as he scored 34 goals with 15 assists in 46 competitive games this season.

“Both Mertens and Radja Nainggolan have reached a level of maturity,” said Martinez in his Press conference ahead of games against the Czech Republic and Estonia.

“The way Mertens is playing as a Number 9 is remarkable. To watch him play for Napoli with Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne is a feast for the eyes.

“I was in the stands for their game against Inter and the way of interpreting the new role and his movement were just fantastic. Dries has proved he can play in several different positions, he can make the most of spaces and is an intelligent player.

“In this new role as a striker, he represents an extra option for us, having become a real master of the Number 9 position.”

Martinez also had positive words for Roma midfielder Nainggolan.

“He too has proved his versatility this season. Playing as a Number 10, he has more freedom, scores more goals and is very effective. Both Nainggolan and Mertens have become key figures in their club sides and are important resources for Belgium.”

