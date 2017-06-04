Juve earn €109m from Europe

By Football Italia staff

Juventus lost the Champions League Final to Real Madrid, but still earned more from the tournament this season than any other club: €109m.

The Bianconeri were beaten 4-1 in Cardiff last night and a victory would’ve generated income of €113m from UEFA, sponsors, TV rights and ticket sales.

Defeat proved to still be very lucrative indeed, as Calcio E Finanza note they pocketed €109m through their participation in the Champions League.

That’s more than any other club this season, as winners Real Madrid took home just €80.9m.

Juve are also the first side ever to break the €100m barrier for Champions League revenue.

This is largely due to the market pool, as there were only two Italian entrants this season, Roma going out in the preliminary round against Porto.

Juve only had to split the TV rights for Italy with Napoli, who were eliminated by Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

Napoli have also earned a great deal from their Champions League experience, picking up €65.7m.

In comparison, semi-finalists Atletico Madrid earned just €59.9m.

