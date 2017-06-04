Liverpool close to €40m Salah

By Football Italia staff

Liverpool are very close to meeting Roma’s €40m asking price for Mohamed Salah and already agreed personal terms, claim several sources.

According to Sky Sport Italia and Sportitalia, Salah has worked out a four-year contract worth €4m plus bonuses, which will take the salary close to €5m per season.

Roma will only sell for a minimum of €40m and the rejected offer that came in this week was for €32m plus bonuses.

Now The Mirror suggests Liverpool are prepared to step up and reach that €40m price-tag, approximately £35.1m.

If that proposal comes through, then the deal would indeed be imminent.

The Italians need to make €30m before June 30 to hit Financial Fair Play parameters.

Their interest in the Egypt international is no secret and his value shot up after a prolific campaign, contributing 19 goals and 15 assists in 41 competitive games for the Giallorossi.

It seems he is intent on returning to the Premier League, despite his difficulties at Chelsea, having rediscovered his confidence in Serie A with Fiorentina and then Roma.

