Foket: 'Napoli are in talks'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have “negotiations in progress” with KAA Gent for Belgium international wing-back Thomas Foket, confirmed his agent.

“It’s true, there is both concrete interest and a negotiation in progress,” representative Gunter Thiebaut told Radio CRC.

“I prefer not to get into details. Thomas is wanted by Napoli, but at the same time by other clubs too.

“Foket has a unique profile, as at the age of 22 he is playing for a Belgium side with the likes of Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens and Thibaut Courtois.

“In his first year as a professional, he even scored in the Champions League. He is a very intelligent attacking wing-back, while if we talk about his physicality as well, he’s a top level player.”

