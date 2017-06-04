Fiorentina prepare for Pioli

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli should be announced as the new Fiorentina Coach within the next 72 hours after terminating his Inter contract.

The former Lazio tactician was only brought in at San Siro at the end of October, but was fired in April.

Still under contract, Pioli has been negotiating a termination by mutual consent, including outstanding wages, so that he can sign for another club.

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, a deal has been reached and he will be free to join Fiorentina next week.

His presentation to the media should be no later than Tuesday or Wednesday.

Pioli replaces Paulo Sousa, whose two-year contract expires on June 30.

The Portuguese boss was not retained after their failure to qualify for Europe.

