Donnarumma: 'I'm scared of flying'

By Football Italia staff

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma reveals he’s afraid of flying, wanted to play tennis rather than football and has a very special hero.

The 18-year-old shot-stopper sat down with 7 Corriere magazine and discussed some unexplored areas of his life.

“My hero is my brother, as he has always been an example for me and continues to have that role.”

Older brother Alfredo is also a professional goalkeeper who came up through the Milan youth academy and is currently playing for Salernitana in Serie B.

“When I see the opponents running on goal, I hope that I can make myself big enough to trick them into thinking the goalmouth is very small…

“Playing for the Italy squad has always been a dream for me. After a match, I like to eat pasta with tomato sauce, which my mother always used to make for me.

“Unfortunately, my family is far away now, so a lot of the time I am on my own. I can spend hours playing videogames, even though I make sure to do my homework first…

“I wanted to be a tennis player and maybe in another life I can do that. I’ve already played football, so next time around I’d like to play tennis.”

Having made his Serie A debut at the age of 16, is there anything that frightens Donnarumma?

“I’m scared of flying. It’s a normal fear to have, but I wasn’t that scared before. Now I feel it more...”

