Sunday June 4 2017
Roma and Viola want Obiang
By Football Italia staff

West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang could be heading back to Serie A for Roma or Fiorentina.

The former Sampdoria man was sold to West Ham for €6m in the summer of 2015, but struggled for playing time this season.

According to the Mirror, both Roma and Fiorentina are interested in bringing the 25-year-old to Italy again.

He spent most of his career in the Peninsula, arriving from the Atletico Madrid youth academy in 2008.

This season, Obiang scored one goal with one assist in 30 competitive appearances for the Hammers.

