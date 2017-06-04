Khedira: 'Juve almost perfect'

By Football Italia staff

Sami Khedira insists Juventus “can look back on this campaign with pride, as we represented our colours in Europe in a near perfect way. We’ll be back next season!”

The Bianconeri were unbeaten and had conceded only one goal in the tournament, but lost the Final 4-1 to Real Madrid in Cardiff.

“Last night's defeat hurts us all! We wanted to win the Triple for Juventus and for our fans!” wrote the German midfielder on Instagram.

“We gave it our all! But it wasn't meant to be. Nevertheless we can look back on this campaign with pride. We represented our colours in Europe in a near perfect way and have led Juventus into a big final. Furthermore we have shown again that we're the number 1 in Italy.

“Congratulations to Zinedine Zidane and all my friends at Real Madrid for defending the title for the first time in the history of the Champions League!

“I can still promise one thing to our fans: We'll learn our lessons and be back again next season!”

