Italy: Verratti and De Rossi concerns

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti left training early with an injury and Daniele De Rossi worked separately from the Italy squad, as they prepare for Uruguay.

The Azzurri will face Uruguay in a friendly on Wednesday evening in Nice, then host Liechtenstein in a World Cup qualifier next Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Verratti interrupted his training session early this evening and his condition will be evaluated tomorrow.

Roma man De Rossi trained on a separate schedule from the rest of the team.

The Juventus players will arrive tonight and tomorrow morning after their Champions League Final trip to Cardiff, having returned to Turin today.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani limped off 12 minutes into tonight's friendly with the Republic of Ireland and he is a major doubt to feature against Italy.

