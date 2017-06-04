Exclusive: Salah-Liverpool not done

By Football Italia staff

Sources close to Mohamed Salah tell Football Italia that a €40m transfer from Roma to Liverpool is not imminent, contrary to reports.

There are multiple sources suggesting the deal is done with a four-year contract worth €4m per season plus bonuses and €40m fee.

This evening, BeIn Sports Arabic commentator Mohamed Alkawaleny even wrote that the move was “official.”

However, Football Italia has received assurances from a credible source that this is not true and there’s a long way to go before any announcement.

Roma need to raise around €30m by June 30 to balance the books and hit Financial Fair Play parameters.

It has been reported that an offer would be accepted for the Egypt international for €40m (£35.1m).

The Giallorossi and Liverpool will both be in the Champions League next season.

