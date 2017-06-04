Agent: 'Widmer could join Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Silvan Widmer “could leave Udinese” for Napoli, confirmed his agent amid reports of a swap with Leonardo Pavoletti.

The Swiss international full-back has also been linked with Fiorentina, Juventus, Lazio and Roma.

“A move to Napoli would be a good opportunity for him,” Widmer’s agent Fredy Strasser told Il Messaggero Veneto newspaper.

“I don’t know if the Partenopei have so far proposed a concrete offer to Udinese. If it were to arrive, then he could leave Udinese.

“Widmer’s future will in any case only be decided after the international game between Switzerland and the Faroe Islands on June 9.”

There are reports that Napoli could use striker Pavoletti as part of an exchange deal for Widmer.

They signed the centre-forward from Genoa in January, but he made only two starts and eight substitute appearances, all without scoring a goal.

