Icardi given €110m price-tag?

By Football Italia staff

Inter would be prepared to sell Mauro Icardi if someone comes in with an offer worth €110m, according to the Corriere della Sera.

The Nerazzurri failed to qualify for Europe after finishing seventh in Serie A this season and are bringing in ex-Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti.

This means everyone is on the market except for January signing Roberto Gagliardini from Atalanta.

The latest dismal campaign has prompted the club owners to rule nobody is untouchable and the price-tag put on Icardi’s head is reported to be €110m.

In today’s transfer market, this is not a huge sum for a player who is only 24 years old and already scored 81 goals in 156 Serie A games.

He also provided 27 assists, nine of them this season, and earned a recall to the Argentina national team.

Napoli had already been in talks with Icardi and his wife Wanda Nara last summer, eyeing him as the ideal replacement for Gonzalo Higuain.

There is no release clause in his current contract, which runs to June 2021, but the Corriere della Sera newspaper insists Inter would be willing to sell if someone offers €110m.

Among European clubs known to be looking for strikers and with an almost unlimited budget are Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

