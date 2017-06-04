Marotta visits Turin stampede victims

By Football Italia staff

Juventus director Beppe Marotta and Federation President Carlo Tavecchio visited the family of a child in critical condition after the fanzone stampede.

Around 20,000 were packed into Piazza San Carlo last night to watch the Champions League Final, but just after Real Madrid’s third goal there was a sudden noise, believed to be a firework.

This sparked a panic and stampede, which eventually left 1,527 people requiring treatment for injuries caused by the crush and broken glass.

There are three hurt seriously, two in a critical condition, including a child who has now been named as Kelvin, aged seven.

This evening, Juventus director general Marotta and FIGC chief Tavecchio visited the Regina Margherita Hospital in Turin.

Kelvin is in an induced coma due to chest and head injuries, but they met with his family, offering comfort and help in these dramatic circumstances.

