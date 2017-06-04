NEWS
Sunday June 4 2017
Serie B: Benevento hold Carpi
By Football Italia staff

The Serie B promotion play-off Final goes down to the wire, as Carpi wasted chances in a 0-0 home draw with Benevento.

This was the first leg of the promotion play-off Final to see who would join Spal and Hellas Verona in the top flight next season.

Raffaele Bianco and Nicolas Viola scorchers from distance were deflected just wide, while Kevin Lasagna failed to make the most of a dangerous counter-attack.

Lasagna wasted another couple of chances, drilling inches past the post, as did Antonio Di Gaudio.

Play was halted for a few moments in the second half due to floodlight failure.

Part of the crowd thought Bianco’s half-volley had gone in, but it shook the wrong side of the net.

Bad news for Benevento, as both Fabrizio Melara and Filippo Falco received yellow cards, so they will be suspended for the second leg on Thursday.

Carpi 0-0 Benevento

Carpi: Belec; Sabbione, Poli, Romagnoli, Letizia; Concas (Pasciuti 68), Bianco, Mbaye, Di Gaudio (Fedato 81); Lasagna (Beretta 88), Mbakogu

Benevento: Cragno; Venuti, Lucioni, Camporese, Lopez; Chibsah, Viola; Melara (Matera 63), Falco, Eramo; Cisse (Ceravolo 88)

Ref: Manganiello

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies