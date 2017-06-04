Serie B: Benevento hold Carpi

By Football Italia staff

The Serie B promotion play-off Final goes down to the wire, as Carpi wasted chances in a 0-0 home draw with Benevento.

This was the first leg of the promotion play-off Final to see who would join Spal and Hellas Verona in the top flight next season.

Raffaele Bianco and Nicolas Viola scorchers from distance were deflected just wide, while Kevin Lasagna failed to make the most of a dangerous counter-attack.

Lasagna wasted another couple of chances, drilling inches past the post, as did Antonio Di Gaudio.

Play was halted for a few moments in the second half due to floodlight failure.

Part of the crowd thought Bianco’s half-volley had gone in, but it shook the wrong side of the net.

Bad news for Benevento, as both Fabrizio Melara and Filippo Falco received yellow cards, so they will be suspended for the second leg on Thursday.

Carpi 0-0 Benevento

Carpi: Belec; Sabbione, Poli, Romagnoli, Letizia; Concas (Pasciuti 68), Bianco, Mbaye, Di Gaudio (Fedato 81); Lasagna (Beretta 88), Mbakogu

Benevento: Cragno; Venuti, Lucioni, Camporese, Lopez; Chibsah, Viola; Melara (Matera 63), Falco, Eramo; Cisse (Ceravolo 88)

Ref: Manganiello

