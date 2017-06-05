Maldini: Don’t be afraid, Totti

By Football Italia staff

Milan legend Paolo Maldini has urged Francesco Totti not to be afraid about what the future holds for him after Roma.

Totti confessed he was anxious about starting the next chapter of his life during his Roma farewell speech, but Maldini – who retired in 2009 after a club career devoted solely to Milan – insists there is more to life than football.

“Football’s always been my passion, but I haven’t forgotten about the rest of my life,” he told Che Tempo Che Fa on Rai.

“I wasn’t scared when I retired, like Totti said he was.

“Life is beautiful, beyond football and the emotions we’ve felt on the pitch.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more