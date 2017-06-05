NEWS
Monday June 5 2017
Maldini: Don’t be afraid, Totti
By Football Italia staff

Milan legend Paolo Maldini has urged Francesco Totti not to be afraid about what the future holds for him after Roma.

Totti confessed he was anxious about starting the next chapter of his life during his Roma farewell speech, but Maldini – who retired in 2009 after a club career devoted solely to Milan – insists there is more to life than football.

“Football’s always been my passion, but I haven’t forgotten about the rest of my life,” he told Che Tempo Che Fa on Rai.

“I wasn’t scared when I retired, like Totti said he was.

“Life is beautiful, beyond football and the emotions we’ve felt on the pitch.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies