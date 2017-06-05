Verratti ‘sorry’ for Juve defeat

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti admits he is “sorry” for Italy’s Juventus contingent and has vowed to “support” them while on international duty.

Juve were thrashed 4-1 by Real Madrid in Saturday’s Champions League Final, but Verratti insists his Bianconeri colleagues “must be proud” of their achievements in 2016-17, among them a sixth straight Scudetto and a third Coppa Italia in succession.

“We all watched the match between Juve and Real together, we’re sorry for our teammates but they must be proud of what they’ve achieved and from here, they have to start again,” the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder told Rai Sport.

“We’ll try to give them a hand when they join up with the national team and support them.

“Uruguay? We have an important game that counts for our [international] ranking, and we want to win.

“Spain? We’ll have to be at 100 percent, both individually and as a team. We must try our best.”

