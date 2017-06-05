Di Livio: Higuain a let down

By Football Italia staff

Former Juventus midfielder Angelo Di Livio claims Gonzalo Higuain “disappointed me the most” in the Champions League Final.

Higuain was heavily criticised for his performance against Real Madrid in Cardiff, with his €90m price tag quickly coming under scrutiny, and Di Livio – who won the European Cup in 1996 – admitted he was expecting “a lot more” from the striker.

“What happened? First of all, they’ll have to understand it themselves, inside the dressing room,” he told Il Mattino.

“Between the first and second half, there was a collapse. The nervous aspect is important and Juve consumed all their energy in the first 45 minutes.

“Then they disappeared. They failed at the most important moment in the second half. The physical aspect, as well as the psychological aspect, were a disaster for Juve.

“To play at certain levels, you need top players. And I think the Bianconeri still lack some players with personality, who can give the team a leap in quality.

“Who disappointed me the most? Certainly Higuain. I was expecting a lot from Pipita, or at least something more in terms of his technical quality and hunger for goals.

“He gave me a different impression to the others. No-one at Juve tried to make a difference and assert their qualities, but Higuain’s the one that made the biggest impression on me in a negative way.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more