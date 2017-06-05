NEWS
Monday June 5 2017
Spalletti’s Inter moves revealed?
By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti will reportedly look to keep Ivan Perisic at Inter, loan out Gabriel Barbosa and pursue Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Berardi.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Perisic “likes” the idea of joining Manchester United, but Spalletti “wants to keep him at all costs”.

Furthermore, Gabigol would be farmed out for first-team experience, while “eyes” would be cast on Bernardeschi and Berardi in case the Croatian departs.

The newspaper explains Spalletti is planning a 4-3-3 formation for Inter, with Mauro Icardi spearheading the attack and Andrea Pinamonti in reserve.

