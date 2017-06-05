NEWS
Monday June 5 2017
Buffon: Juve lack something
By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon admits Juventus still “lack something” after their defeat in the Champions League Final and is “really annoyed” with their performance.

Juve were thrashed 4-1 by Real Madrid in Cardiff on Saturday, leaving Buffon to rue “a great opportunity” missed and admit the Bianconeri still needed “to move up a level”.

“What will I do next year? We’ve qualified for the Champions League, we’ll play for it again,” he told La Stampa.

“I’m really annoyed because we wasted a great opportunity.

“We still lack something to be on the par of others in games like these. We have to move up a level.

“We were thinking of matching them, but in the second half, there was a feeling that left us with regret and perplexity.

“Our only regret of the season is not to have played this game better.”

