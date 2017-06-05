Buffon: Juve lack something

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon admits Juventus still “lack something” after their defeat in the Champions League Final and is “really annoyed” with their performance.

Juve were thrashed 4-1 by Real Madrid in Cardiff on Saturday, leaving Buffon to rue “a great opportunity” missed and admit the Bianconeri still needed “to move up a level”.

“What will I do next year? We’ve qualified for the Champions League, we’ll play for it again,” he told La Stampa.

“I’m really annoyed because we wasted a great opportunity.

“We still lack something to be on the par of others in games like these. We have to move up a level.

“We were thinking of matching them, but in the second half, there was a feeling that left us with regret and perplexity.

“Our only regret of the season is not to have played this game better.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more