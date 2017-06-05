U-20: Italy through to semis

By Football Italia staff

Italy have reached the U-20 World Cup semi-finals for the first time ever after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Zambia on Monday.

Italy fell behind in just fourth minute, when striker Patson Daka got in behind the Azzurrini defence and beat Andrea Zaccagno.

It got worse for Alberigo Evani’s young troops with five minutes of the first half remaining as video assistant referees (VAR) confirmed Giuseppe Pezzella’s red card for a last-man foul.

However, Italy equalised just five minutes into the restart through Juventus starlet Riccardo Orsolini, who scored with a header.

Zambia appeared to have won the tie through Fashion Sakala, but with just two minutes of normal time remaining, substitute Federico Dimarco made it 2-2 from a free kick.

And midway through the second half of extra time, another player off the bench, defender Luca Vido, buried Dimarco’s corner.

Italy 3-2 Zambia

Orsolini 50, Dimarco 88, Vido 111, Pezzella sent off 43 (I) Daka 4, Sakala 84 (Z)

Italy: Zaccagno; Scalera (Vido 85), Romagna, Coppolaro, Orsolini (Ghiglione 117), Favilli, Pessina, Pezzella, Vitale, Cassata (Dimarco 44), Panico (Marchizza 91)

Zambia: Banda; Nyondo, Chiluya, S Sakala, F Sakala, Mwepu (Muchindu 28), Banda (Chisala 76), Mayembe, Chilufya, Daka, Musonda (Kaluga 83)

