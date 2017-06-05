Lichtsteiner: Juve will bounce back

By Football Italia staff

Stephan Lichtsteiner insists that while he is feeling “very low” after Juventus’ defeat in the Champions League Final, “we’ll win this trophy, sooner or later!”

Lichtsteiner was not involved in Cardiff on Saturday as he watched Juve ship four goals against Real Madrid from the stands, but the right-back made it clear the defeat hurt more than any disappointment of not figuring.

“Dear Juventini,” he began in a post on his official Facebook page.

“Last night, watching the team from the balcony of my house and watching the storm, I found myself in a moment of sadness and decided to share some thoughts with you.

“Despite the many titles we’ve won over the past six years, despite the many beautiful and unique moments we’ve had together ... there’s something missing, and I know you’re not the only one to think about it.

“In three years, we’ve reached two Champions League finals, coming a step away from realising our dream, being close to the finish line.

“For more than 20 years now, Juventini have wanted to bring this blessed Cup home.

“I’ve dreamt of it for 33 years, but having lost again in the Final, it’s really bad... very bad indeed

“It’s a very difficult time. Although we’ve written a piece of unique story by winning six consecutive Leagues, I’m very low in terms of morale! It’s a huge frustration.

“However, dear Juventini… even now, [these moments are] what make us strong and we’ll never give up!

“We’ll bounce back, and sooner or later we’ll win this trophy too! We must continue to believe! Until the end!

“During this difficult time, I also want to turn a thought to the victims and the wounded of Saturday night, and their families!

“A hug, Steph.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more