Gigio to play at U21 Championship?

By Football Italia staff

Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma could reportedly accept a call-up to the Italy squad for the European Under-21 Championship later this month.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Donnarumma has until Monday afternoon to respond to Luigi Di Biagio’s call as the Coach must announce his final, 23-man squad 24 hours later.

The 18-year-old has the choice of going to Poland with Italy U21s and almost certainly giving up his school exams or vice versa.

Milan would support Donnarumma if he decided to prioritise his exams, much in the same way that Napoli refused to release Arkadiusz Milk and Piotr Zielkinski for Poland duty.

Consequently, the Azzurrini’s starting goalkeeper would be Cagliari’s Alessio Cragno, who was their No 1 throughout qualifying.

However, La Gazzetta believes Gigio’s desire to make himself available to the FIGC is “really possible”, meaning he would team up with the likes of Domenico Berardi, Federico Bernardeschi and Andrea Conti, plus perhaps Daniele Rugani and Milan teammates Manuel Locatelli and Davide Calabria.

