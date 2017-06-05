NEWS
Monday June 5 2017
Official: Fiorentina sign Vitor Hugo
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have completed the signing of defender Vitor Hugo from Palmeiras for a reported €8m.

A statement on Fiorentina’s official website confirms Vitor Hugo has put pen to paper on a four-year contract after passing a medical and will begin training with the Viola on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old is a direct replacement for Gonzalo Rodriguez, who is out of contract and failed to agree terms on an extension.

Vitor Hugo made 67 appearances for Palmeiras, scoring eight games, and won a Brazilian Cup and League title in his two years with the Verdao.

