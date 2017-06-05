NEWS
Monday June 5 2017
Juve trio in best CL squad
By Football Italia staff

Juventus trio Gianluigi Buffon, Leonardo Bonucci and Miralem Pjanic have been included in the Champions League Squad of the Season.

The 18-man party was named by UEFA’s Technical Observers, although reaction on social media was mixed, with several tweets suggesting Giorgio Chiellini and Dani Alves deserved to be included.

The most represented club were unsurprisingly Real Madrid, who beat Juve 4-1 in the Champions League Final on Saturday and gave up eight players.

Monaco, the Bianconeri’s opponents in the last four, were represented by Tiemoue Bakayoko and Kylian Mbappe – one more player than Barcelona.

Champions League Squad of the Season: Buffon, Oblak; Bonucci, Carvajal, Marcelo, Ramos, Godin; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Isco, Pjanic, Bakayoko; Ronaldo, Messi, Griezmann, Mbappe, Lewandowski

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies