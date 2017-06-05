Juve trio in best CL squad

By Football Italia staff

Juventus trio Gianluigi Buffon, Leonardo Bonucci and Miralem Pjanic have been included in the Champions League Squad of the Season.

The 18-man party was named by UEFA’s Technical Observers, although reaction on social media was mixed, with several tweets suggesting Giorgio Chiellini and Dani Alves deserved to be included.

The most represented club were unsurprisingly Real Madrid, who beat Juve 4-1 in the Champions League Final on Saturday and gave up eight players.

Monaco, the Bianconeri’s opponents in the last four, were represented by Tiemoue Bakayoko and Kylian Mbappe – one more player than Barcelona.

Champions League Squad of the Season: Buffon, Oblak; Bonucci, Carvajal, Marcelo, Ramos, Godin; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Isco, Pjanic, Bakayoko; Ronaldo, Messi, Griezmann, Mbappe, Lewandowski

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more