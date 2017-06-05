Milinkovic-Savic maintains U21 hope

By Football Italia staff

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has clarified that he could yet turn out for Serbia at the European Under-21 Championship. “I’m trying to convince Lazio…”

Milinkovic-Savic appeared to confirm on Sunday that he would participate in the tournament, but the midfielder has since backtracked on his initial claims, suggesting it was Lazio who were standing his way.

“My future? I’ve extended my contract, but for a transfer you never know,” he told Mozzartsport.

“My plans are now tied to Lazio, but we’ll see what’s going to happen next.

“U21 Championship? At the moment, I’m trying to convince Lazio because I want to play in this tournament.

“I’ll talk to them and I hope I’m given the green light.”

