Evani hails ‘terrific’ Azzurrini

By Football Italia staff

Italy Under-20s Coach Alberigo Evani hailed his “terrific” Azzurrini after they set up a semi-final with England.

Italy U20s fell behind Zambia in just the fourth minute of their quarter-final on Monday and had a player sent off before half-time, but Evani’s young guns eventually won 3-2 in extra time to reach the last four for the first time ever.

“We were terrific. The boys won a game that seemed lost, doing quite the job,” the former Milan midfielder said after the game.

“We started to play [in the second half], despite being a man down, and we did well to create so many chances.

“We knew Zambia would be a tough team to face. They’re a team that have a lot of pace and attack with lots of players but no reference points.

“England? They’re another difficult team for us to face. We’ll study them and we’ll also create problems for them.”

