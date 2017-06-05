Verratti leaves Italy camp?

By Football Italia staff

Italy could be without Marco Verratti against Uruguay and Liechtenstein as midfielder reportedly left their training camp with a groin problem.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Italy were not prepared to take any chances on Verratti and sent the Paris Saint-Germain star home on Monday afternoon as a precaution.

Doubts also persist over Daniele De Rossi, who has been training separately from the team.

