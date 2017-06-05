Inzaghi: ‘Biglia talks ongoing’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio Coach Simone Inzaghi confirms “talks are ongoing” with Milan target Lucas Biglia but “if someone leaves they’ll be replaced in the best way”.

The Biancocelesti captain appears to be close to joining the Diavolo, with Premium Sport reporting today that he is looking for a home in Milan.

He's out of contract at the end of next season, but the Aquile are still trying to get him to extend his stay in Rome.

“The transfer market means that certain needs arrive,” Inzaghi explained to Sky.

“There will be negotiations, but I’ve been assured by the club that if someone leaves they’ll be replaced in the best way.

“The important thing is that when we start again there’s the same spirit.

“Biglia? Talks are ongoing. I talked to Lucas before he left, we saluted each other and now he’s away with his national team and he’ll try to do his best.

“The club is constant contact with the lad and his entourage, then it’s normal that he’s our captain and the Coach thinks the same way the fans think.

“For us it would be a pleasure to have Lucas here again, with the captain’s armband on his arm in our team.

“Lucas will finish his matches and then, along with his entourage and the club, make a decision.”

