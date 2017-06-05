Inzaghi: ‘I’ve renewed with Lazio’

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi confirms he has “renewed with Lazio”, and that the official announcement will arrive soon.

The Coach took the Biancocelesti to fifth this season, despite taking over in chaotic circumstances following Marcelo Bielsa’s non-arrival.

“I’m very happy to have renewed with Lazio,” Inzaghi revealed in an interview with Sky.

“All that’s missing are the signatures, and that will arrive soon. I’m happy to continue, we hope to do great things next year.

“My biggest achievement? Everything is shared with my staff and the players, but what I like is the enthusiasm we brought to the people.

“Seeing 50,000 at the Olimpico makes me very proud.”

