Schick: ‘Juventus? We’ll see…’

By Football Italia staff

Patrik Schick says “it’s possible” he could agree a Juventus deal after Saturday but “there are still other options”.

The Sampdoria striker has been heavily linked with the Bianconeri, and Blucerchiati President Massimo Ferrero appeared to confirm last week that a deal would be done.

“Juventus? It could be,” Schick told Czech site iSport.

“It’s possible we’ll make a deal after Norway [who the Czech Republic face on Saturday] but it’s difficult to say.

“Everything is in play and there are still other options. I don’t know anything about it and I can’t comment on it.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more