Rudiger wants Inter?

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Rudiger wants to join Inter, according to reports, but Roma won’t sell for less than €40m.

The Nerazzurri are known to be looking for defensive reinforcements this summer, and it’s believed the German international is one of their top targets.

Now calciomercato.com is reporting that the centre-back is ready to accept their offer, and he has also been convinced by the project.

However, he has not definitively decided to leave Roma, as he has an excellent relationship with sporting director Monchi.

In addition, the Giallorossi are demanding around €40m to sell him, and he won’t look to force through a transfer.

However, Rudiger’s willingness to join Inter could be a big factor in their favour, as could the presence of Walter Sabatini, who brought him to Serie A in the summer of 2015.

