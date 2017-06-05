Milan ultras criticise Raiola

By Football Italia staff

Milan’s ultras have released a statement about Gianluigi Donnarumma, slamming “unscrupulous” Mino Raiola.

The goalkeeper is out of contract next summer, and thus far he is yet to agree a new deal with the Rossoneri.

It was reported this weekend that the club have warned him to drop his agent, Raiola, who has been noncommittal on the 18-year-old’s future.

“We write these lines in spite of ourselves, because we think the situation being created with ‘Donnarumma-gate’ is crazy,” Curva Sud Milano wrote on their official website.

“We’re talking about a phenomenon, but one who is very young and in the hands of an unscrupulous agent, and he finds himself in a situation which is making Milan fans and the club more than a little nervous.

“It’s incredible how a person can do all this by keeping a club like Milan on hold, and partly making an 18-year-old lad go from kissing the badge every Sunday to being an object of discussion.

“The will of the player must have a weight, the will of the club too, it’s not possible for certain characters to have no scruples and to allow certain behaviours, since the main purpose of this mercenary is to find an agreement and insert clauses in his own favour.

“That’s what happened with [Paul] Pogba and Juventus, so he can trouser a lot of money on a future sale.

“We talk so much about Italian football in crisis, with lower financial power than other countries, but if the rules allow certain people to take money out of the football world for their own personal gain it’s impossible to hope for growth.

“These are millions of Euros which are taken out of circulation in football and will never come back.

“There are clubs abroad which have closed their doors to certain agents, unfortunately Milan decided to open their doors to certain people and today sadly we’re seeing the results of that kind of management.

“We hope that the new owners can finally free us of these characters and start again in a virtuous manner, without submitting to blackmail.

“We also strongly hope for an intervention by the Federation [FIGC], to limit the power which rests in the hands of agents, because all the elements of football which fall under its jurisdiction have the ultimate purpose of growing our movement and not filling the pockets of those who manage the relationships between players and clubs.

“To Gigio we ask him once again to prove his character and his love for Milan, but with concrete facts.

“Unfortunately love isn’t only nourished with kisses, but also with great gestures.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more