NEWS
Monday June 5 2017
Spalletti flies out for Inter
By Football Italia staff

It’s expected Luciano Spalletti will fly out to China tomorrow to put the finishing touches to his Inter deal.

The Coach has left Roma with his contract to expire on June 30, and it’s all-but-certain he’ll join the Nerazzurri for next season.

According to La Repubblica, the tactician met with the club in Milan, where a two-year contract worth €4m per season was agreed.

Tomorrow Spalletti will fly out to China to meet with Steven Zhang and other representatives of Suning Group, the company which owns Inter.

The Coach should spend around 24 hours in the Far East, before returning to Italy to sign his contract, ahead of an official presentation which is expected next week.

