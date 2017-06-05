NEWS
Monday June 5 2017
Report: Rodriguez to Milan done
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Milan have a deal for Ricardo Rodriguez, and he’ll arrive for his medicals tomorrow.

The Rossoneri’s interest in the Wolfsburg defender is well known, and he’s keen to leave the German club after they narrowly avoided relegation this season.

Now SportMediaset is reporting that a deal has been found with both the player and his club, for a transfer which is expected to be worth around €15m

The outlet believes that Rodriguez will be in Italy tomorrow to take his medicals, before officially being announced as a Diavolo player.

Sky also believes that a deal is close, but expects that the medicals won’t be until Wednesday morning.

